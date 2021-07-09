Doris Ann "Doe-Doe" Bosstick, 88, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Noblesville; she formerly lived in Warsaw. Doris was born in Middlebury on July 24, 1932. She graduated from Middlebury High School and went to Holy Cross Central School of Nursing, Notre Dame, graduating in 1954. Doris worked in the nursing profession her entire life for Dalton Foundry and retired from Zimmer as the industrial nurse. She also worked at Elkhart General, Goshen General emergency room, Murphy Medical Center, Kosciusko Community Hospital emergency room and several doctors in Warsaw.