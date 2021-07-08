Tingler’s Thoughts on roster moves, Crismatt, Snell’s strength, attacking Scherzer, Darvish, Lamet and Nola bracing for a rehab assignment

Jim Crane has reportedly given GM James Click the green light to spend into luxury tax territory. The latest odds to make the postseason for each of the 30 Major League Baseball teams came out on Monday, and right now, the Houston Astros are the third most likely team to participate in extensive October baseball, trailing only the Chicago White Sox (no odds posted, because they are a mortal lock to make the playoffs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (-10,000, or 1 to 100, in plain English).