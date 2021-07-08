Cancel
Kenosha County, WI

Auto racing: Annual Badger 40 roars into Wilmot Raceway on Saturday

By KENOSHA NEWS STAFF
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will make its annual visit to Wilmot Raceway on Saturday for the running of the Badger 40. David Gravel won last year’s race at Wilmot for his fourth career victory at the track, which leads all World of Outlaws drivers. A native of Watertown, Conn., Gravel has finished fourth or better in all six of his previous starts at Wilmot. He’s currently second in points this season on the strength of six wins.

