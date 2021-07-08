Cancel
70% of Pima County Adults Are Now Vaccinated

By Editor's Note
Tucson Weekly
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePima County reached the goal of 70% vaccination for adults with at least one dose on Thursday. President Joe Biden in June set a national goal of vaccinating at least 70% of all U.S. adults with at least one dose by July 4. Although Pima County fell short by just four days, it is now one of four counties in Arizona that have reached the goal, including Santa Cruz County, which has vaccinated almost 100% of adults with at least one dose.

