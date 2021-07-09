The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

I am writing to urge you to stop offering your editorial page to local party officials such as Dave Ball. While he should be able to write letters to the editor, giving him and other local political party functionaries this access is pointless. Before even reading his column, or that of his Democratic Party counterpart, one knows exactly what slant is going to be presented. Other columnists who appear on the editorial page may come with a slant, but they at least acknowledge that there are other things to consider. They often make me think and reconsider some of my opinions. That is certainly not true in the case of local party functionaries, who seem to act as if there is only one set of facts, which they get to choose.