The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Winston-Salem Journal
 12 days ago

In response to the July 5 letter “The American version,” the writer took a small line out of a four-page Encyclopedia Britannica overview of critical race theory and contended that that was the entirety of the concept. In reality, the first paragraph sums it up as follows: “intellectual movement and loosely organized framework of legal analysis based on the premise that race is not a natural, biologically grounded feature of physically distinct subgroups of human beings but a socially constructed (culturally invented) category that is used to oppress and exploit people of colour.”

