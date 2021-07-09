Cancel
Law

Cal Thomas: Right, wrong and a flower shop

By Cal Thomas Tribune Content Agency
Winston-Salem Journal
 12 days ago

Is there anyone who can say what is always right and always wrong and present an unchanging standard by which all behavior can be judged?. I raise the question in light of last week’s non-ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court, which declined for a second time to hear an appeal from a flower shop owner in Washington state. Barronelle Stutzman, the owner, refused to provide flowers for a same-sex couple because her religious beliefs instruct her that marriage was created by God for opposite sexes.

