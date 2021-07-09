Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Adult ADHD linked to many health problems, study finds

By Knowridge
Posted by 
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C4niQ_0arZXn0p00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a new study from Karolinska Institutet, researchers found adults with ADHD are at higher risk of a wide range of physical conditions, including nervous system, respiratory, musculoskeletal, and metabolic diseases

ADHD is a common neuropsychiatric disorder characterized by inattention, impulsiveness and hyperactivity, and commonly treated with stimulant therapy (methylphenidates or amphetamines).

Previous studies suggest increased risk for a number of physical health conditions in adults with ADHD, but only a limited number of these associations have been thoroughly researched.

Moreover, detailed treatment guidelines for adults with ADHD and co-occurring physical disease are largely lacking.

In the study, the team examined possible associations between ADHD and a wide range of physical diseases in adulthood, and whether genetic or environmental factors are involved.

Over four million individuals (full-sibling and maternal half-sibling pairs) born between 1932–1995 were identified through Swedish registers and followed between 1973–2013.

The researchers examined the risk of 35 different physical conditions in individuals with ADHD compared to those without, and in siblings of individuals with ADHD compared to siblings of those without.

They found people with ADHD had a strongly increased risk of all studied physical conditions except arthritis. The strongest associations were found for nervous system, respiratory, musculoskeletal, and metabolic diseases.

The diagnoses most strongly linked to ADHD were alcohol-related liver disease, sleep disorders, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), epilepsy, fatty liver disease and obesity.

ADHD was also linked to a slightly increased risk of heart disease, Parkinson’s disease and dementia.

These results are important because stimulant therapy requires careful monitoring in ADHD patients with co-occurring cardiac disease, hypertension and liver failure.

The increased risk was largely explained by underlying genetic factors that contributed both to ADHD and the physical disease, with the exception of nervous system disorders and age-related diseases.

Full siblings of individuals with ADHD had significantly increased risk for most physical conditions.

The researchers now aim to study the underlying mechanisms and risk factors as well as the impact of ADHD on management and prognosis of physical diseases in adults.

If you care about ADHD, please read studies about ADHD is related to these unhealthy diets and findings of people with high ADHD-traits are more vulnerable to this sleep problem.

For more information about ADHD and your health, please see recent studies about how to make ADHD less stressful on the family and results showing that micronutrient supplement may help treat ADHD.

The study is published in The Lancet Psychiatry. One author of the study is Ebba Du Rietz.

Copyright © 2021 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 2

Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

75K+
Followers
4K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adhd#Fatty Liver Disease#Arthritis#Physical Health#Karolinska Institutet#Adhd#Swedish#The Lancet Psychiatry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

This Eye Condition Could Predict Stroke, Dementia, Say Doctors

William Shakespeare once declared that eyes are the window to your soul. However, according to science, they may actually be a window to the health of your brain. A recent study claims that a specific ocular condition may predict future brain health complications—including stroke and dementia. Read on to learn what eye condition has been linked to future brain complications—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

91 Percent of Older Adults With Dementia Have This in Common, Research Says

As you get older, you tend to lose some of your mental sharpness. But sometimes your forgetfulness or struggle to follow familiar directions could be an indicator of dementia, which is far more serious. Because there is such a blurred line between normal changes to the brain as we age—like finding yourself forgetting where you put your keys or the name of the person you just met—and dementia-related symptoms, it can go undiagnosed. Now, a new study has found that a majority of older adults with dementia have something in common. Read on to find out what 91 percent of older adults with dementia share.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You See This in Your Mouth, Your Dementia Risk is Higher, New Study Says

As we get older, many of us fear that we'll develop some form of dementia, especially if we've seen the condition affect our grandparents or other loved ones. But dementia isn't a normal part of aging and it doesn't affect everyone once they get older, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes. There's no surefire way to know if you'll be one of the millions of adults to develop dementia, but there are risk factors you should be aware of. And new research has found that your oral health is one of the most important things to consider. Read on to find out what dementia risk factor you can spot just by looking in your mouth.
Sciencespring.org.uk

Lack Of This Vitamin Linked To Brain Damage

Low levels have also been linked to Alzheimer’s disease, as well as cancer and heart disease. A diet low in vitamin D could be causing brain damage, research suggests. Scientists have found that rats fed a diet low in vitamin D have lower cognitive performance. The rats also show damage...
HealthPosted by
EatThis

This Everyday Habit May Give You Dementia, Study Shows

For several decades experts have confirmed the link between sleep and various health conditions. According to the CDC, not getting enough sleep can negatively impact your health in a variety of ways, increasing your chances of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and depression. Now, a recent study published in the medical journal Nature Communications has established a link between a sleep habit and your risk of dementia. Read on to learn about the new study—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This When Cooking, It May Be an Early Dementia Sign, Doctors Say

While it's not uncommon to become more forgetful as you get older, there is a fine line between a normal sign of aging and what may be an indicator of more serious cognitive decline. Dementia currently affects at least five million adults in the U.S., per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but it can be hard to diagnose as symptoms are subtle and it includes a range of diseases, which also means symptoms may vary widely from person to person. There are, however, a few general signs that crop up early on that indicate your brain lapses are cause for concern, especially when it comes to changes in everyday tasks, like cooking. Read on to find out what you should be looking out for when you make your next meal.

Comments / 2

Community Policy