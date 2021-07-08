Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Should child tax credits be permanent? Local advocates say ‘yes’

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 13 days ago
ATLANTA — Starting next week, many families will receive the first of six monthly child tax credits from the federal government.

Experts say the payments could cut child poverty in half.

On Thursday, a group of parents and advocates gathered in northeast Atlanta to explain why that extra help may be needed for years to come.

“For children, they don’t care about bills that need to be paid,” parent Genesis Appiah said. “They want to have fun. And that’s what they deserve.”

Appiah said her 6-year-old daughter wants to go to the beach and Chuck E. Cheese, but she’s having trouble making ends meet. Appiah said the new child tax credit will be a blessing.

“This would be a great help to my family,” Appiah said.

Families should see their first checks on July 15. Eligible families will get up to $1,800 through December. Another $1,800 will be claimed on those families’ 2021 tax return.

“Many of our families could use the additional money to pay for food, diapers and other necessities,” Mike Davis with Sheltering Arms.

Advocates, nonprofits and parents gathered in Atlanta’s Central Park Thursday to say the child tax credit is so helpful that it should be permanent.

“If they made it permanent, they can foster economic opportunity and improved health and educational outcomes for our children, as well as generations to come,” Davis said.

Expanding the child tax credit is part of President Biden’s American Families Plan. The plan also calls for more money per child. It’s a move Appiah hopes Congress will consider.

“Making this benefit permanent could really have our culture move in an upward trajectory, and maybe eliminate poverty,” Appiah said. “And we won’t need this in the future.”

To qualify, you must file your 2019 or 2020 tax returns and make less than certain income requirements. The IRS will determine if you qualify and automatically enroll you for advance payments.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
