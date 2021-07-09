Cancel
Kansas State

KCC issues first order on Kansas recovery of February weather event costs

audacy.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kansas Corporation Commission, (KCC), issued the first of several utility-specific orders addressing customer payment of deferred energy costs related to the February 2021 winter weather event. On February 15, the KCC ordered regulated utilities to do everything possible to continue providing power and natural gas service to their customers in spite of skyrocketing natural gas prices. Utilities were instructed to defer any extraordinary costs and then propose a plan to recoup the charges over time to reduce the financial impact on customers. Each plan would require Commission approval.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 1

