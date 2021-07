When BMW launched its first SUV, the Mk1 X5, in 1998, it rewrote the rules on how a full-sized 4x4 could drive. Previous SUVs were ponderous, but the first-generation X5 didn’t feel all that different from a regular estate car such as the 5 Series Touring. BMW’s engineers had seemingly managed to change the laws of physics, and this is a practice they’ve been deploying ever since, with an ever-expanding range of SUVs now running all the way from X1 through to X7.