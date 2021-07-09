Council to debate ordinance setting regulations for short-term rentals in Westerly

WESTERLY — The Town Council will resume its discussion of a proposed ordinance aimed at regulating the short-term house rental industry on Monday. The council, which is scheduled to conduct a workshop meeting at 5:45 p.m., started talking about the industry in June after Town Manager J. Mark Rooney, with the knowledge of the council, asked Town Attorney Dylan Conley to draft an ordinance. Rooney said he had received numerous complaints during his three-year tenure from property owners concerned about noise and other problems attributed to short-term rentals on the shoreline, as well as at similar properties scattered throughout other parts of the town.