ST. PAUL, Minn. (WKBT) — Gov. Tim Walz has ordered that flags at state and federal buildings in Minnesota be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday, August 19, to honor those who died from COVID-19. “As our state starts to return to normal, we cannot forget about the 7,627 Minnesotans who died from COVID-19,” Walz said Friday. “We lower our flags to remember, honor and mourn those we have lost.”