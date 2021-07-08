Ouachita's Crockett named Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year

Ouachita track and field star Kashie Crockett was named Louisiana’s 2020-2021 Gatorade Player of the Year. In the 2021 LHSAA Track and Field Championships, Crockett set a new Class 5A record with a 13.76 in the 110-meter hurdles and a Louisiana composite state record in the 300-meter hurdles with a 36.42. Both times register as Top 10 performances in the entire country.The ULL signee left Ouachita as a five-time state champion and a 13-time state medalist. Smith expects him to run the 400-meter in college.