Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grayson, KY

Money Ball: Grayson-hosted LL State Tournament an economic driver

By Charles Romans
Daily Independent
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Saturday will mark the beginning of the Little League State Softball Tournament at the new sports park in Grayson. The tournament will host 14 teams, four of which are local, with seven districts and three divisions involved. Teams will play from Saturday through Thursday, and possibly into Friday if necessary. East Carter graduate and University of Alabama athlete Montana Fouts will throw out the first pitch on Saturday at 2.

www.dailyindependent.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Grayson, KY
State
Montana State
City
Greenup, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Montana Fouts
Person
George Steele
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Economic Development#University Of Alabama
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Softball
News Break
Travel
News Break
Sports
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Republicans abandon Capitol riot probe after Pelosi rejects Jordan, Banks

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - The top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday withdrew his five nominees to serve on the special committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol after Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two of them. Pelosi had earlier rejected Representatives...
ABC News

Sweden stuns US 3-0 in women's soccer at Olympics

TOKYO -- Sweden didn't have to bunker down on defense against the Americans this time. Stina Blackstenius scored a pair of goals and the Swedes stunned the United States at the Olympics with a 3-0 victory Wednesday in the women's soccer tournament. The Americans, ranked No. 1 in the world...
Posted by
CNN

The White House's Covid-19 transparency problem

(CNN) — We learned this week that a White House aide had tested positive for Covid-19 despite having been fully vaccinated against the virus. How did we find out this information, you ask? Axios broke the story, which was quickly confirmed by CNN and virtually every other major media outlet. The White House had said nothing about it. Not a word -- until after, of course, the news had been reported. Which is a problem.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Jeff Bezos thanks Amazon workers for Blue Origin launch in revealingly tone-deaf moment

On Tuesday morning, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos boarded Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft in West Texas with his brother, Mark, Mercury 13 astronaut candidate Wally Funk and an 18-year-old Dutch student for the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The Blue Origin accomplishment was the second suborbital flight in nine days, with Richard Branson having blasted off last week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy