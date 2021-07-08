Environmental conference for Florida high school students held in Gainesville
“Think globally, act locally” is a phrase repeated by climate activists and politicians alike. But to Quinn Zacharias, it’s more than a phrase. It’s a necessity. , an environmental conference for Florida high school students held from June 28 to July 1. While the conference moves yearly between cities in Florida, this year it was held in Gainesville. SEEK stands for Save the Earth’s Environment through Knowledge, and the program aims to expose high school students to careers within environmental science.www.alligator.org
Comments / 0