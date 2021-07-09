Cancel
Oregon State

Oregon OSHA Enacts Temporary Hot Weather Rules, But Some Worry They Don't Go Far Enough

By Oregon Public Broadcasting
ijpr.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew rules to protect workers laboring in excessive heat were enacted Thursday, but some groups worry they won’t be enforced rigorously enough to prevent future deaths. Gov. Kate Brown directed the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration to enact temporary rules, which include ensuring workers’ access to shade and cool drinking water when temperatures reach or exceed 80 degrees Fahrenheit. When temperatures rises above 90 degrees Fahrenheit, employers must also provide extra breaks or a cool down period.

