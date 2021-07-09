Oregon OSHA Enacts Temporary Hot Weather Rules, But Some Worry They Don't Go Far Enough

Gov. Kate Brown directed the agency to adopt the rules following the death of a farmworker during the extreme heat wave.Following a directive from Gov. Kate Brown to enact emergency rules, Oregon Occupational Safety and Health on Thursday, July 8. adopted new protections for working conditions during extreme heat waves. The rules, which are now the strongest in the nation, are in place for 180 days, effective immediately. They apply to both indoor and outdoor job sites. The directive followed the death of Guatemalan immigrant Sebastian Francisco Perez, who died in a farm field in St. Paul during the heat...