Serious four-car crash closes M54 near Telford

By Rory Smith
Shropshire Star
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe M54 near Telford was closed due to a serious crash involving four cars. The incident happened westbound between Junction 3 at Tong and Junction 4 at Telford some time before 7pm on Thursday. The fire service reported a second crash eastbound between Junction 3 and Junction 2 at the...

www.shropshirestar.com

#Traffic Accident#Telford#M54#Tong And Junction 4#Highways England#Aa Traffic News#Wmas Rrb#A4640
