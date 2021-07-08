WEIGHTLIFTING | Local lifter Catalano wins national championship

Brynn Catalano has a bit of advice for young, female athletes, and it’s pretty simple. “I just want other girls to know that if they put their mind to it, then they’ll achieve their goals and they’ll be strong,” said Catalano, who recently won the girls 13-and-under national championship in her weight class at the USA Weightlifting National Youth Championships in Detroit. “I want to inspire other girls to do what they want and don’t let other people take them down or say they can’t do it. That’s what I really like to tell my friends. I always encourage them to just be strong and put their mind to whatever they want.”