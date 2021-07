As we inch closer to the start of another Ohio State football season, we take a look at some questions the offense has to answer. We’re just a few away from the Buckeyes opening fall camp in preparation for the 2021 season. So, I think this is a good time to ask three questions each about the offense, defense, and special teams. Today we’ll start with the offense. I’m not claiming these questions are the most burning and important, and the fate of Ohio State’s season rests on these issues. I’m not that pretentious. These are just three questions that come to mind when I think of Ryan Day’s offense.