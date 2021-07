One writer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania had the perfect response to the Loki finale. Marvel fans were taken aback when they saw the sixth episode of the Disney+ series because of the questions raised by the ending. Jeff Loveness will be helping craft Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily’s next adventure. It seems as though time might end up being kind of a big deal for the MCU going forward. The writer tweeted, “Loki… what have you done?” Below those words, an image of Venom dunking on Spider-Man is attached and it’s too hysterical for words. Loveness is no stranger to absurdity. (He’s written 6 episodes of Rick and Morty after all…) But, these kind of nonsensical jokes are all over the timeline today and probably won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.