Special Weather Statement issued for Berrien, Lanier by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 10:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Berrien; Lanier SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL BERRIEN AND NORTHERN LANIER COUNTIES UNTIL 915 PM EDT At 855 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles east of Nashville, moving east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Nashville, Weber, Courthouse, Berrien Co A/P and Bannockburn.alerts.weather.gov
