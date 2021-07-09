Chickie Wah Wah owner, Dale Triguero, dead at 68

NEW ORLEANS — Dale Triguero, the owner of the music club Chickie Wah Wah died of complications from heart surgery he underwent last month. Triguero is best known for turning a non-descript building on Canal Street into one of the best-known music clubs in town. The long and narrow venue is unmistakably New Orleans, filled with Dr. Bob images and the ever-present Terrebonne Baptist Church sign that hangs on its small stage.