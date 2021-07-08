11 Filipino Desserts To Sweeten Your Summer Meals

When it comes to gluten-free baking, it may sometimes feel as if a new type of flour or starch makes an appearance every year or so as the new gluten-free replacement for wheat flour. Starches and flours derived from the cassava root often find their way into discussions on how to replicate the chewiness of gluten without actually using it. However, there is often some confusion as to what cassava-derived products actually are and how they are used. A lot of the confusion has to do with naming. Is what you buy at your grocery store a flour, a starch or a meal, and most importantly, how do you use it? We break down what cassava flour is, what to look out for, how you can incorporate it into your cooking and how it differs from other cassava products.