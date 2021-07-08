11 Filipino Desserts To Sweeten Your Summer Meals
Some of my most vivid memories from when I was a kid include drooling at the mountains of food served at Filipino famjams. Not only did it mean I could hang out with my cousins, but it also meant that I got to eat my titas’ and titos’ (aunt and uncle in Tagalog) cooking. Summer time get-togethers were especially delicious, and although I’d stuff myself with inihaw (grilled meats and seafood), I always had more room for dessert.www.chatelaine.com
Comments / 0