BALTIMORE (WBFF) – The people of Poppleton face new development from a New York-based company but the reimagined, mixed-use buildings come a price: Their homes. Sonia Eaddy has called the colorful streets of Poppleton home for two decades. She said the city of Baltimore is using eminent domain, and has been for years, to try and force people out of their homes that will then be demolished to make way for the new construction.