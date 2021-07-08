Cancel
Alabama State

New mental health crisis diversion center opens to serve people in North Alabama

By Sophia Borrelli
WAAY-TV
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's a new crisis diversion center serving you right here in North Alabama. It's a place where law enforcement can take someone who is having a mental health crisis. Before this crisis diversion center opened in May, there were two options for people having a mental health crisis when law enforcement got involved. It was either go to the hospital or jail. Now, those people can get the help they need.

