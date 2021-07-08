New mental health crisis diversion center opens to serve people in North Alabama
There's a new crisis diversion center serving you right here in North Alabama. It's a place where law enforcement can take someone who is having a mental health crisis. Before this crisis diversion center opened in May, there were two options for people having a mental health crisis when law enforcement got involved. It was either go to the hospital or jail. Now, those people can get the help they need.www.waaytv.com
