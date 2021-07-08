File Integrating Monitoring (FIM) market Size Analysis, Industry Outlook, & Region Forecast, 2021-2026
The global File Integrating Monitoring (FIM) market is forecast to reach USD 1.75 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. File integrity monitoring is a technology that detects and monitors the changes in the files that indicate a cyber-attack. It involves examination of files to see when and if they change, how they change, and what can be done to restore those files if these modifications are unauthorized.www.atlantanews.net
Comments / 0