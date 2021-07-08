Corn Maltodextrin Market Revenue, Region, Country, and Segment Analysis & Sizing For 2020-2027

Market Size - USD 1.82 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.0%, Market Trends - The rising demand for Corn Maltodextrin in the Cosmetics & Personal care products. The Global Corn Maltodextrin Market is forecast to reach USD 2.40 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Corn maltodextrin is plant-based carbohydrates, which is known to provide with high energy. There are various applications of this type of maltodextrin, which is fostering the growth of the sector. This type of maltodextrin can be used as a bulking agent in various food applications. This maltodextrin is known to provide with 100% glucose-based energy, the most effective energy substrate for brain recovery, muscles, and promote an active lifestyle. Corn based maltodextrin is available in gluten and lactose-free variants. These variants of maltodextrin can provide with high quality carbs from non-GMO corn starch, with excellent tolerance and high digestibility. It also provides with the scope of dextrose equivalent, which enables fine-tuning of product osmolarity along with enhanced energy, good hydration, and quick recovery. Its traits, like neutral taste and total solubility, results in its wide application in the food & beverage industry. In the food & beverage sector, one of its major use is as drying carriers and bulking agents in a wide range of food products like seasonings, soups powdered beverages, among others. However, this type of maltodextrin is not a suitable choice for dry mix infant formula preparation. Thus, such a wide arena of applications of this type of maltodextrin is contributing to the continuous growth of this sector. In regards to region, Europe can be seen to occupy a considerable share of the market. The market share held by the region is attributed to the growing demand for baked products like fillings, cakes & pastries, and rising geriatric population is resulting in increasing demand for senior & clinical nutrition products, which is contributing to the expansion of the sector in this region.