Water Soluble Films Market by Type, By Application - Global Forecasts to 2025

atlantanews.net
 13 days ago

According to the new market research report "Water Soluble Films Market by Type (Hot water Soluble, Cold Water Soluble) By Application (Detergent, Agrochemical, Water Treatment Chemical, Dye, Food, Laundry Bags, Embroidery, Pharmaceutical Packaging) - Global Forecasts to 2025", The water soluble films market is projected to reach USD 476 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5% from USD 364 million in 2020.

#Market Research#Market Trends#Emerging Market#Market Segments#Market Intelligence#Application Lrb#Dye Food#Laundry Bags#Cagr#Aicello Corporation#Arrow Greentech Ltd#Marketsandmarkets#Gem
