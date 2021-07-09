Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Matt LeGrand

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Matt LeGrand over Zoom video!

Matt Legrand recently released his new music video to his single “Message in a Bottle”! The music video features Matt’s alter ego – ‘Mathieu’, and aims to show his fans a different side of Matt LeGrand. The song comes from Matt’s self-titled EP which was released in November 2020.

Matt LeGrand spent his infant years in France and at the age of seven years old, his family relocated to Chicago. As he grew older he found himself exploring the wide variety of musical inspirations that the windy city had to offer. The exploration didn’t stop there, he found himself actively learning a wide variety of instruments, from the guitar to the drums, even dabbling with songwriting; it didn’t take much for him to completely fall in love with music.

Eventually, Matt found his own sound, a powerful, energetic mix of soulful grooves and hard-hitting pop hooks which caught the attention of the music industry, and later landed him a nomination for MTVU’s The Freshman Video contest. In 2017, Matt released his summer hit single “All Good” which debuted with highly acclaimed reviews from the Huffington Post saying, “Matt LeGrand demonstrates he has the vocal chops, personal charisma and musical awareness to produce a superb pop song.”

Since then, Matt released his singles “12:00am” and “I’ve Been Watching You (feat. Mestiza)” which landed him a feature Billboard Magazine’s “Emerging Artist” Category in December 2019. Matt’s single “I’ve Been Watching You” featuring Venezuelan hip hop artist, Mestiza, has over 1.3 Million Streams. The pair performed the song live for iHeart Radio and the song has been featured on many Spotify playlists including, the “Netflix and Chill” Playlist and “Sex Songs” Playlist.

