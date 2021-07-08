Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Drone Analytics Market to Garner Bursting Revenues by 2026 | Airware, DroneDeploy, Delta Drone

atlantanews.net
 12 days ago

Latest released the research study on Global Drone Analytics Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Drone Analytics Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Drone Analytics.

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Intelligence#Data Analytics#The Drone Analytics#Drone Analytics Market#Cagr#Airware#Precisionhawk#Aerovironment#Kespry Inc#Llc#This Premium Report#The Delair Company#The Airware Inc#Pestel#Market Entropy#Patent Trademark Analysis#Peer Group Analysis#Chapter 8 9
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Country
Belgium
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Data
Country
Qatar
News Break
Market Analysis
Country
Singapore
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Country
Chile
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
News Break
Electronics
Country
Switzerland
Country
Netherlands
Related
ElectronicsDRONELIFE

GE Industrial Drones Hit the Global Market: Microdrones Partnership

World energy leader GE and global mapping solutions provider Microdrones have partnered to bring GE industrial drones to market. The worldwide licensing partnership will allow Microdrones to “bring the GE industrial drone line to market globally, providing professionals access to powerful aerial surveying technology that will enable them to work more efficiently, accurately, safely and profitably,” says a Microdrones press release.
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Latest Study on Drone Logistics and Transportation Market hints a True Blockbuster

HTF MI Analyst have added a new research study on Title Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Report 2021 with detailed information of Product Types [, Freight Drones, Passenger Drones, Ambulance Drones], Applications [Commercial, Military] & Key Players Such as Pinc Solutions, Cana Advisors, Drone Delivery Canada, Dronescan, Hardis Group, Infinium Robotics, Matternet, Workhorse Group, Skycart, Skysense, Zipline, Flirtey, Flytrex, Altitude Angel & Airmap etc. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa with global outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the Drone Logistics and Transportation report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its current trends, dynamics, and business scope & key statistics.
Electronicsphiladelphiaherald.com

Drone Delivery Service Market Is Highly Growing in Industry with Good Revenue by 2027

The growth of the market is attributed to the increase in the demand for faster delivery coupled with growing demand for lowering carbon emissions. The global Drone Delivery Service Market will be worth USD 9.51 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growing usage of drones across commercial applications like food delivery and medical aids delivery is one of the key factors projected to fuel the growth of the drone delivery service market.
Las Vegas Herald

UAV Software Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | 3D Robotics, Airware, Drone Volt, PrecisionHawk

The latest study released on the Global UAV Software Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The UAV Software market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Businessatlantanews.net

Geospatial Analytics Market projected to reach $107.8 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 12.6%

According to a new market research report "Geospatial Analytics Market by Component, Solution (Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding and Thematic Mapping and Spatial Analytics), Service, Type, Technology, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Application, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, The geospatial analytics market size is projected to grow from USD 59.5 billion in 2021 to USD 107.8 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.6% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the geospatial analytics market include the increasing number of AI and ML based GIS solutions, development of smart cities and urbanization, advancement of big data analytics, and increased deployment of IoT sensors across locations.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Breather Membranes Market Survey, Top Players, Growth Analysis and Forecast 2021 - 2031

A breather membrane is a water-resistant material that allows the evaporation of water when there is difference in humidity on the two sides of the wall or surface. Breather membranes are also known as vapor permeable membranes and prevent the condensation of water on the inside to inhibit further damage to the structure. Breather membrane help in the release of excess moisture present in the structure or building.
Medagadget.com

Life Science Analytics Market | Knonw the Exclusive Trends and Revenue in the Market

The use of descriptive analysis and reporting to develop databases, as well as prescriptive and predictive analysis to forecast future outcomes and trends, is projected to fuel growth of the global life science analytics market in the years to come. The expanding influence of the internet and social media on healthcare business is laudable, as it is being utilized to raise awareness and gather data. This improves involvement of patients and is projected to boost the demand for analytical solutions. Furthermore, the increased need for analytical solutions to improve patient outcomes while lowering healthcare costs is projected to boost global life science analytics market over the projection period from 2020 to 2030.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Service for Data Center Market Analysis by Players, Regions, Market Shares and forecasts to 2026

A data center is one of the most expensive possessions of any organization. As with any costly asset, enterprises routinely confront the build or buy decision. Data center services transform data center management, automation, and IT operations as they transition to a hybrid IT environment. These services offer the right people, processes, security, and technology across on-premise, cloud, and networks to optimize cloud and IT infrastructure. It offers full management and automation capabilities, so an organization can focus on strategic initiatives.
Agricultureatlantanews.net

Top Driving Factors of Agricultural Fumigants Market

According to the new market research report "Agricultural Fumigants Market by Product Type (Methyl Bromide, Phosphine, Chloropicrin), Crop Type (Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits), Application (Soil, Warehouse), Pest Control Method (Tarpaulin, Non-Tarp, Vacuum), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the overall Agricultural Fumigants Market is projected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2021 to USD 2.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The increase in agricultural productivity has led to an increase in the adoption of advanced storage technology to protect crops against pests, as well as to maintain the quality of the crops. Thus, fumigation technology helps in preventing post-harvest losses and helps in obtaining the standard quality. In addition, fumigation helps in the thorough cleaning of storage areas, silos, or warehouses.
atlantanews.net

Container Application Platform Market is Booming Worldwide | IBM, Microsoft, Apcera, Cisco

The latest study released on the Global Container Application Platform Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Container Application Platform market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Businessatlantanews.net

Non-Thermal Processing Market Size, Revenue Analysis, PEST, Region & Country Forecast, 2026

The growing consumerism helps to raise the concern related to food safety, which in turn actuates to incremental demands of convenience foods; coupled with continuous requirements for extending shelf life as well as durability of food products. It opens up untapped opportunities, especially in the emerging economies are key factors contributing to the high CAGR of Non-Thermal Processing market during the forecast period.
Industryatlantanews.net

Agrigenomics Market to Reach $5.3 billion by 2026

According to the new market research report "Agrigenomics Market by Application (Crops and Livestock), Sequencer Type (Sanger Sequencing, Illumina HiSeq Family, PacBio Sequencer, SOLiD Sequencer), Objectives, and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Row) - Forecast year 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Agrigenomics Market is projected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2021 to USD 5.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.7 % from 2021 to 2026. The growth of this market is projected to be driven by the increasing burden on current food production systems amidst the rapidly expanding global population, rise in the number of genetic diseases affecting plants & animals, and technological advancements in the field of applied genetics. The global marketplace has witnessed a significant increase in crop genomic resources and advancements in genome analysis facilitating basic and translational agricultural research. This trend is expected to continue strongly throughout the forecast period.
Industryatlantanews.net

Offshore Decommissioning Market worth $8.0 Billion by 2027

According to the new market research report "Offshore Decommissioning Market by Service (Well Plugging & Abandonment, Platform Removal, Conductor Removal) Depth (Shallow, Deepwater) Structure (Topsides, Substructure) Removal (Leave in Place, Partial, Complete), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Offshore Decommissioning Market size is expected to grow from an estimated USD 5.2 billion in 2021 to USD 8.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.4%. Aging offshore oil & gas infrastructure and maturing fields are driving the offshore decommissioning industry. Low oil prices of the past couple of years have made it even more difficult to maintain low production mature reserves, driving companies to accelerate decommissioning plans for such oil & gas fields.
atlantanews.net

Revenue Based Financing Market Bigger Than Expected | Earnest Capital, Decathlon Capital Partners, Flexible Capital Fund

The ' Revenue Based Financing market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Revenue Based Financing derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Revenue Based Financing market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
Marketsatlantanews.net

Acoustic Tape Market Demand, Growth Analysis and Sales Forecast 2021-2031

The acoustic tape is an indispensable tool for noise protection and isolation. Intended to decrease sound transfer by isolating partitioning and party walls in all forms of construction, it plays an essential role in preventing 'flanking' noise coming from the flooring to the acoustic board. Also known as an isolation tape, the acoustic tape is produced using natural rubber pooled with recovery properties and excellent loading.
atlantanews.net

Cloud Data Security Software Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom with Google, IBM, Amazon Web Services, TitanHQ

The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Global Cloud Data Security Software Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate profits over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.

Comments / 0

Community Policy