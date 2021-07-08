Drone Analytics Market to Garner Bursting Revenues by 2026 | Airware, DroneDeploy, Delta Drone

The use of descriptive analysis and reporting to develop databases, as well as prescriptive and predictive analysis to forecast future outcomes and trends, is projected to fuel growth of the global life science analytics market in the years to come. The expanding influence of the internet and social media on healthcare business is laudable, as it is being utilized to raise awareness and gather data. This improves involvement of patients and is projected to boost the demand for analytical solutions. Furthermore, the increased need for analytical solutions to improve patient outcomes while lowering healthcare costs is projected to boost global life science analytics market over the projection period from 2020 to 2030.