Green Gasoline Market Size, Industry Trends and Growth Overview with Leading Players - Virent Energy Systems Inc., Global Bioenergies, Neste Oyj

atlantanews.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe global Green Gasoline market was valued at USD 253.2 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3.1 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 3.7 percent. Green gasoline, also known as bio-gasoline or renewable gasoline, is a biomass-derived fuel through a variety of biological, thermal, and chemical processes, which is suitable for use in industrial and automotive applications such as in spark-ignition engines. The fuel meets the ASTM D4814 specification in the U.S. and EN 228 in Europe. Green gasoline fuel is used in vehicles that are aimed to run on this fuel without requiring engine modifications and can use the existing petroleum fuel pipeline structures and retail distribution systems.

