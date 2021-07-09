Biden could be ready to support eliminating filibuster to protect voting rights
Civil rights leaders descended on the White House for a meeting focused on voting rights on Thursday. What’s more, sources close to the meeting say President Joe Biden appears closer to supporting the elimination of the filibuster — an issue progressives have long argued stands in the way of passing crucial voting rights bills and that advocates have been pressing since the balance of power in Congress shifted.thegrio.com
