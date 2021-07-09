Biden could be ready to support eliminating filibuster to protect voting rights

The so-called For the People Act, otherwise known as H.R. 1, was a brazen ploy by congressional Democrats to shift the electoral landscape in favor of the Democratic Party by way of federalizing our elections. Though liberals in Washington failed in that attempt to rig the system, they are renewing their efforts by attempting to force through amnesty for illegal immigrants as part of the federal budget. Stopping this is a matter of great urgency for the Republican Party.