Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Biden could be ready to support eliminating filibuster to protect voting rights

By April Ryan
Posted by 
TheGrio.com
TheGrio.com
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Civil rights leaders descended on the White House for a meeting focused on voting rights on Thursday. What’s more, sources close to the meeting say President Joe Biden appears closer to supporting the elimination of the filibuster — an issue progressives have long argued stands in the way of passing crucial voting rights bills and that advocates have been pressing since the balance of power in Congress shifted.

thegrio.com

Comments / 0

TheGrio.com

TheGrio.com

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.

 https://thegrio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Jaime Harrison
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Al Sharpton
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Marc Morial
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#State Legislatures#Civil Rights#Democrats#The White House#Howard University#Hbcu#Republicans#The Republican Party#Americans#Senate#The National Urban League#Capitol Hill#The U S Supreme Court#The George Floyd Justice#Apple Tv#Roku
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
NAACP
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Newsweek

Trump Calls Mitch McConnell 'Knucklehead' for Not Eliminating Filibuster

Had Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell been more of a political powerhouse, the filibuster would be a thing of the past and Senator Joe Manchin would be a Republican, according to former President Donald Trump. Once Trump's greatest ally on Capitol Hill, McConnell broke with the former president over his...
Posted by
The Hill

Juan Williams: The GOP is criminally reckless on COVID

What happens if President Biden , facing a new surge in COVID, asks people to start wearing masks again? What happens if he suggests people stay home for a while to get the virus under control?. Here’s my bet:. The Republican Party — and former President Trump — will exploit...
Posted by
Forbes

'Hell Yeah I Would Leave': Lindsey Graham Suggests Republicans Copy Texas Democrats, Flee Washington To Block Infrastructure Vote

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday said he would take whatever legal means necessary to stop Democrats from approving their massive $3.5 trillion infrastructure package, even if it means following in the steps of Texas Democrats who fled their state to block restrictive voting legislation—a likely far-fetched proposal for the U.S. Senate, where only a simple majority of lawmakers are needed to conduct business.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Republican mendacity and the education of Joe Manchin

On one level, the plethora of new books documenting the post-election months of the previous administration simply confirms that the 45th president was unhinged, deluded and unmoored to any concern for democracy. The former president was so deranged that Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, worried there might be a coup or a strike on Iran designed to keep the president in power.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Democrats are pushing amnesty again. Republicans are doomed if they succeed

The so-called For the People Act, otherwise known as H.R. 1, was a brazen ploy by congressional Democrats to shift the electoral landscape in favor of the Democratic Party by way of federalizing our elections. Though liberals in Washington failed in that attempt to rig the system, they are renewing their efforts by attempting to force through amnesty for illegal immigrants as part of the federal budget. Stopping this is a matter of great urgency for the Republican Party.

Comments / 0

Community Policy