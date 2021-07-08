Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Movie Review: Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

By Jeffrey Sanzel
Posted by 
TBR News Media
TBR News Media
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the summer of 1969, a series of concerts was held in Harlem’s Mount Morris Park. A celebration of African American music and culture and an opportunity to promote black pride, the Harlem Cultural Festival (sometimes deemed the Black Woodstock) was held on Sundays at 3 p.m., from June 29 through August 24. Performers included Nina Simone, B.B King, Sly and the Family Stone, Chuck Jackson, The 5th Dimension, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Stevie Wonder, Mahalia Jackson, among many others. Over 300,000 people attended the free events.

tbrnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

TBR News Media

TBR News Media

East Setauket, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
319K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, opinions and entertainment. We provide you with the latest breaking news and information for your community.

 https://tbrnewsmedia.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Mccoo
Person
Mahalia Jackson
Person
Gladys Knight
Person
Al Sharpton
Person
Nina Simone
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Black Culture#Soul#American Music#Harlem Cultural Festival#African American#Gladys Knight The Pips#Wnew Tv#Metromedia Channel#Wnyw#Maxwell House#Republican#Christian#The Family Stone#Cuban#New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesIndependent Florida Alligator

Rate and review: ‘Summer of Soul’ unveils footage of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s film directorial debut “Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” unearths astonishingly beautiful footage from a criminally overlooked festival with an undeniable historical impact. For 50 years, 45 hours worth of footage from the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival in New York sat in...
MoviesGoshen News

MICHAEL LEPPERT: A movie just in time for another Summer of Soul

It started with a text message containing the trailer of the new documentary, “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could not be Televised)”. A couple of days later, a group of friends streamed the entire movie on a projector screen in a neighborhood backyard. The final straw was when another friend sneaked off on Monday morning and watched it at my new neighborhood movie house, Living Room Theaters, and bragged about it on Facebook. All of my friends loved it.
Moviesmovieboozer.com

Sweet and Lowdown (1999) Movie Drinking Game & Review

Take a Drink: every time Emmett Ray is inconsiderate. Drink a Shot: for every shot of jazz guitar playing. Woody Allen is famous for his imagination. In fact, he has received several awards and nominations for his screenplays. Not all of his films resonate with audiences, but he still has an original sense of comedic style. One of his best dramedies is Sweet and Lowdown.
Moviestheplaylist.net

The Best Movies To Buy Or Stream This Week: ‘Almost Famous,’ ‘Summer Of Soul,’ ‘No Sudden Move’ & More

Every week, discriminating viewers are confronted with a flurry of choices: new releases on disc and on demand, vintage, and original movies on any number of streaming platforms, catalog titles making a splash on Blu-ray or 4K. This biweekly column sifts through all of those choices to pluck out the movies most worth your time, no matter how you’re watching.
Holtsville, NYPosted by
TBR News Media

‘The African Queen’ returns to the big screen

In honor of its 70th anniversary, The African Queen heads to select cinemas nationwide on July 18 and 21, courtesy of Turner Classic Movies and Fathom Events. Starring Academy Award® winners Humphrey Bogart and Katharine Hepburn, The African Queen tells the timeless tale of two mismatched strangers joining forces in a common cause – and finding love along the way.
MoviesThe Guardian

‘The revolution could not be televised’: why were so many black concert films erased from history?

Rousing new music doc Summer of Soul reveals an embarrassment of riches on stage at the 1969 Harlem cultural festival: Stevie Wonder (doing a drum solo), Sly and the Family Stone, Gladys Knight, Nina Simone and so many more. It was nicknamed Black Woodstock: a joyous celebration of Black pride at a pivotal moment in US history. All of which will make many viewers wonder: why have we never heard of it before?
MusicAlternative Press

15 music videos that contributed to the uniqueness of the ‘80s

The 1980s were the big bang of music videos—a cosmic explosion of creativity, technology and straight-up weirdness. With the launch of MTV in 1981, some artists used the visual art form to sell sex, youth and anything eye-catching, while others used it to visually define themselves within the music business.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Stardust (Review)

Director – Gabriel Range (Death of a President, The Man Who Broke Britain) Starring – Johnny Flynn (The Nightmare Worlds of H.G. Wells, Emma), Marc Maron (Almost Famous, Joker), and Jena Malone (Donnie Darko, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire) Release Date – 2020. Rating – 2/5. When I was in...
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Behind The Song: Bruce Springsteen, “Thunder Road”

Bruce Springsteen’s “Thunder Road” isn’t just a song you listen to—it’s one you watch—a sonic piece of cinema the budding songwriter produced, wrote and directed to screen in the theater of your imagination. Hell, it even takes its name from a 1958 Arthur Ripley crime drama Thunder Road—a drive-in vehicle for Robert Mitchum.
Moviesmovieboozer.com

Deconstructing Harry (1997) Movie Drinking Game & Review

Take a Drink: every time Harry Block suffers from writer’s block (hence his name) Drink a Shot: for every graphic shot that earned this film its “R” rating. And Cheers: to Woody Allen for writing some of the greatest stories and dialogue ever filmed!. By: Alex Phuong (A Toast) –
Gary, INsoultracks.com

First Listen: Tito Jackson and Stevie Wonder spread "Love"

(July 20, 2021) Unless you were born in the last decade, there is no plausible way you would have----or could have----escaped the musical legacy of The Jacksons. From their humble beginnings in Gary, Indiana, to their global superstardom achieved with Motown as The Jackson Five and later, as a full-fledged family band, they created a musical dynasty that has yet to be surpassed. That’s in no small part due to their decades of homegrown polish, precision and...oh yeah, the lead vocalist and future icon, Michael Jackson.
Moviesmovieboozer.com

The Apostle (1997) Movie Drinking Game & Review

Take a Drink: every time Sonny struggles to cope with his struggles as his world crumbles around him. Drink a Shot: for every shot that captures Southern gothic settings and styles. And Cheers: to this major accomplishment from Robert Duvall himself. By: Alex Phuong (A Toast) – Robert Duvall continues...
Movieshorrorsociety.com

The Carnivores (Review)

Director – Caleb Michael Johnson (Root, Joy Kevin) Starring – Lindsay Burdge (XX, Tears of God), Tallie Medel (Dick Pics! A Documentary, Basic Witch), and Frank Mosley (The Ghost Who Walks, The Prowler) Release Date – 2020. Rating – 3/5. I enjoy the trashy side of cinema. I love indie...

Comments / 0

Community Policy