Movie Review: Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

(July 20, 2021) Unless you were born in the last decade, there is no plausible way you would have----or could have----escaped the musical legacy of The Jacksons. From their humble beginnings in Gary, Indiana, to their global superstardom achieved with Motown as The Jackson Five and later, as a full-fledged family band, they created a musical dynasty that has yet to be surpassed. That’s in no small part due to their decades of homegrown polish, precision and...oh yeah, the lead vocalist and future icon, Michael Jackson.