Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Fluid Management Equipment Market Size Reach USD 17.66 Billion To 2027 by Top Players Stryker, Smiths Medical, Olympus, Fresenius Medical Care, etc

atlantanews.net
 13 days ago

Technological advancement in the healthcare sector, the occurrence rate of chronic condition, and the rising geriatric population have resulted in boosting the Fluid Management Equipment market. Fluid Management Equipment Market Size – USD 10.60 Billion in 2018, Industry Growth - CAGR of 5.8%, Market Trends – The rising demand of...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Olympus#Medical Equipment#Fresenius Medical Care#Top Players Stryker#Smiths Medical#Industry Growth Cagr#Market Trends#Reports And Data#Conmed#Braun Melsungen Ag#Baxter International Inc#Ecolab Inc#Smiths Group Plc#Urology#Product Type#Usd Billion#Endoscopic#Application Outlook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
BusinessMedagadget.com

CAGR of 20.7%, Smart Hospitals Market Size 2021, Industry Analysis by Device Type, Application, Growing Demand, Business Insight, Top Companies, Regional Overview

The combination of technological advances in medical devices (wired or wireless) for patient safety and performance within hospitals or connected to software in clinical information systems, becomes smart hospitals. The Internet of Things (IoT) plays a major role in building smart hospitals with devices, system components and networks. Smart hospitals are changing the healthcare industry as electronic devices are collecting data of patients’ vital signs and pass them on to doctors and patients themselves to track records. Major players continue to build new development technologies for the betterment of the market.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Telemedicine Market Market Report 2021-21026 With Analysis Of CEVA, Inc, Eli Lilly And Co, Bayer AG, Merck & Co, Teladoc Health, Inc.

DUBLIN, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Telemedicine Market, Global Forecast Impact of COVID-19, Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunity Company Overview, Financial Insight" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Telemedicine Market projected to grow up to $218.49 Billion by 2026 from $68.36 Billion by 2020, growing with a staggering...
MarketsSentinel

Health Economics & Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, ” Health Economics & Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027″. The global market size of Health Economics & Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services is $XX million in 2019 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2027.
Marketsphiladelphiaherald.com

Medical Tourism Market to Reach $273.82 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 13.0 % CAGR - Decisive Markets Insights

The Medical Tourism Market report by DECISIVE MARKETS INSIGHT is focused on comprehensive qualitative research that considerably aids businesses in generating profits and achieving results in the worldwide market. It also includes data regarding the current COVID-19's influence on the business. The market place review also highlights all of the corporation's crucial economic, technical, and social components, providing the consumers with the knowledge they need to make an educated judgment.Thus, a detailed Industry Analysis study like this can help the reader identify the flaws and challenges that both the existing and the new enterprises face. This market study focuses on a few major places throughout the globe such as North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, rather than a particular location. This industry research also includes data on development as well as growth plans.
IndustrySentinel

Urinary Self-Catheters Market Stakeholders With Covid-19 Impact Analysis: Top Industry Trends and Segments Forecast 2021-2028

Urinary self-catheters are medical devices, which help to drain the urine in patients who lose control over their bladder and are unable to urinate naturally. The urinary self-catheters market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for hydrophilic intermittent catheter across geographies. Furthermore, surge in number of prostate surgeries; increase in prevalence of benign prostate hyperplasia, urinary incontinence, and spinal cord injuries; upsurge in geriatric population, and implementation of favorable reimbursement policies for usage of intermittent catheters boost the growth of the urinary self-catheters market during the forecast period. However, availability of alternatives for usage of self-catheters hampers the market growth.
Businessphiladelphiaherald.com

Oncology Information System Market to Reach USD 8.51 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 6.7% CAGR - Decisive Markets Insights

There is a high encouragement in the demand for superior and exceptional market-related products, with the increase in the demand and need of the consumers daily. Thus, there lies a high chance and probability of the growth of the Oncology Information System market. Hence it provides a high motivation factor to all the market participants regarding the industry. Also, there is an increment in the per capita income of several countries as in the past few years, several global countries have experienced enormous changes in the social as well as the economic changes in a positive direction.
MarketsMedagadget.com

Health Care Information Systems Market: Technological Progress in the Healthcare Sector to Accelerate Market Growth

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled ‘Healthcare Information Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.’ According to the report, the global health care information systems market was valued at US$ 227,021.4 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2018 to 2026. Increase in government initiatives and increase in adoption of health care IT products by health care providers are expected to boost the global health care information systems market from 2018 to 2026.
Industryphiladelphiaherald.com

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market to Reach US$109.5 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 9.3% CAGR - Decisive Markets Insights

There is a high encouragement in the demand for superior and exceptional market-related products, with the increase in the demand and need of the consumers daily. Thus, there lies a high chance and probability of the growth of the Medical Device Contract Manufacturing market. Hence it provides a high motivation factor to all the market participants regarding the industry. Also, there is an increment in the per capita income of several countries as in the past few years, several global countries have experienced enormous changes in the social as well as the economic changes in a positive direction.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Device Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market is expected to reach $29.9billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 4.7%. In this market, EVAR stent graft is the largest segment by device type, whereas a hospital is largest by end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like well-developed healthcare infrastructure and continued technological advancements across the healthcare industry.
MarketsMedagadget.com

Advanced Wound Care Management Market to Grow with Advancements in Treatment of Severe Burns

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, “Advanced Wound Care Management Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global advanced wound care management market was valued at US$ 8.5 Bn in 2016 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2018 to 2026. Surge in incidence of chronic wounds and trauma cases is anticipated to boost the demand for advanced wound care management during the forecast period. North America and Europe are projected to dominate the global advanced wound care management market owing to higher rate of adoption and awareness regarding wound care management. Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are potential markets for advanced wound care management. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2018 to 2026.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Cardiovascular Devices Market Growth, Share, Size and Forecast by 2027

According to the research report titled ‘Global Cardiovascular Devices Market Size study, by Product Type, by Application, by End-User and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027‘, available with Market Study Report LLC, global cardiovascular devices market was valued at USD 43 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7% during 2020-2027.
Businessgetmarketreport.com

Global Bariatric Surgery Market Size to grow with 9% CAGR during 2020-2027

According to the research report titled ‘Global Bariatric Surgery Market Size study, by Devices, Procedure, by Surgery, by End-User and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027‘, available with Market Study Report LLC, global bariatric surgery market was remunerated at USD 2.2 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9% during 2020-2027.
Businesshoustonmirror.com

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Market Size To Reach USD 1.97 Billion By 2026 Says Reports And Data

High prevalence of incidences of traumatic brain injury, increasing awareness about minimally invasive techniques, escalation in the technological advancements in the field of Intracranial Pressure Monitoring are key factors contributing to high CAGR in the forecast period. Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Market Size – USD 1.19 Billion in 2018, Industry Growth...
Businessphiladelphiaherald.com

Neurological Microscopes Market To Reach USD 5.81 Billion to 2027 by Top Players arl Zeiss, Leica Microsystems, Accu-Scope, Danaher, Optofine, etc

Increasing demand for the neurological microscope in online retailing coupled with high investments in R&D of modern Neurological Microscopes are fueling the market growth. Neurological Microscopes Market Size – USD 3.47 Billion in 2018, Growth - CAGR of 6.7%, Trends – Increase in demand for neurological microscopes in the neuroscience institutes globally.
Industryatlantanews.net

Agrigenomics Market to Reach $5.3 billion by 2026

According to the new market research report "Agrigenomics Market by Application (Crops and Livestock), Sequencer Type (Sanger Sequencing, Illumina HiSeq Family, PacBio Sequencer, SOLiD Sequencer), Objectives, and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Row) - Forecast year 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Agrigenomics Market is projected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2021 to USD 5.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.7 % from 2021 to 2026. The growth of this market is projected to be driven by the increasing burden on current food production systems amidst the rapidly expanding global population, rise in the number of genetic diseases affecting plants & animals, and technological advancements in the field of applied genetics. The global marketplace has witnessed a significant increase in crop genomic resources and advancements in genome analysis facilitating basic and translational agricultural research. This trend is expected to continue strongly throughout the forecast period.

Comments / 0

Community Policy