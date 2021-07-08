Automated Parking System (APS) Market Size Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Key Factors Forecast, 2021-2026
The Automated parking system (APS) market was valued at USD 1.21 billion in 2018 and is projected to witness a growth of 12.4% of CAGR during the forecast period (from 2018 – 2026). The major drivers of the growths are – Increasing number of vehicles, lesser land for parking, growing demand for green & sustainable parking solutions, strong demand for consumer comfort and convenience, increasing demand for high-rise building, and smart cities initiatives from the government.www.atlantanews.net
