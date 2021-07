The 2022 VW Golf GTI and Golf R have been unveiled in the U.S. at the Chicago Auto Show and seem bound to be among the country’s most popular hot hatches. Powering the Mk8 Golf GTI is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine rated at 241 hp and 273 lb-ft (370 Nm) of torque. That may be down on some of its rivals but customers we’ll be pleased to know the hatch is available with a six-speed manual transmission as standard and can be optioned with a seven-speed dual-clutch. Like all GTI models before it, power is sent exclusively through the front wheels.