Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

More EVs could reduce CO2 emissions by 93% in less than 30 years

mauinow.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy 2050, faster adoption of electric vehicles and faster generation of renewable energy will result in 99% less fossil fuel consumed and 93% less CO2 emissions from passenger and freight vehicles on Oʻahu. That’s under the most ambitious scenario in an article published in World Electric Vehicle Journal, by University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology faculty member, Katherine McKenzie.

mauinow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Co2 Emissions#Renewable Energy#Sustainable Energy#Energy System#Evs#O Ahu#University Of Hawai I#M Noa School Of Ocean#Co2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Cars
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

CO2 emissions on track for record in 2023, energy agency says

The International Energy Agency said in a report Tuesday that even as carbon dioxide emissions are set to hit a record high in 2023, international governments are set to only put 2 percent of their COVID-19 recovery spending toward renewable energy. In the report, the IEA noted that last year...
Energy IndustryFree Lance-Star

COMMENTARY: Carbon capture is the key to emission-free power

Wind power and believe they are in the overwhelming public interest. That might seem surprising coming from a guy who also strongly supports coal and the oil and gas industry, but it should not be. Thanks to technological advances, the cost of solar and wind for electricity production has dropped...
Environmentiea.org

Green technologies to reduce CO2 emissions

The Green Technologies to reduce CO2 emissions plan aims to develop technologies to reduce emissions. Denmark plans further investment in green technologies to meet the 70% emissions reductions targets with a budget of 400 million DKK (capture and storage of CO2) as well as a partnership on a large-scale PtX (hydrogen production) plant that would convert green electricity from wind to green hydrogen, which can be further processed into fuels for planes and cars. PtX would make it possible to store green power and to reduce prices for green fuels and hydrogen. The policies above is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by 0.3 million tonnes by 2030, particularly with the usage of CCUS technologies.
CarsMissoulian

Opinion: Reduce emissions with fuel efficiency

With climate change causing more heat and less rain, even small actions, when done by many, can make a difference. For instance, if you drive so as to save gas, you cut emissions in two ways. Your vehicle emits less, and if you fill up less often, you decrease the huge carbon chain of extracting the oil, refining it and delivering it to the pump.
Salt Lake City, UTkslnewsradio.com

Extreme heat could reduce EV battery range

SALT LAKE CITY — In addition to staying cool, electric vehicle (EV) owners might have to worry about the range of their car battery in this extreme heat. Similar to a cellphone, an electric car battery can be affected by the weather. News outlets, like The Verge and Forbes, have reported on this issue in previous years.
Hawaii StateGovernment Technology

More EVs, Renewables Could Help Hawaii Meet Climate Goals

(TNS) — If you’ve had any doubt about the effectiveness of electric vehicles in the face of climate change, doubt no more. At least, that’s the implication of a newly released University of Hawaii study that suggests that the faster Oahu can transition to electric vehicles, the greater the dent will be in consuming fossil fuels and generating carbon dioxide emissions.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Factbox: Shell to reduce refinery portfolio by more than half

(Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell plans to reduce its refining and chemicals portfolio by more than half, it said in July 2020 without giving a precise timeframe. The move is part of the Anglo-Dutch company’s plan to shrink its oil and gas business and expand its renewables and power division to reduce greenhouse gas emissions sharply by 2050.
Energy IndustryNewswise

No Excuse to Continue Reliance on Fossil Fuels, Says Leading Nano-Technologist

Newswise — One of the leading thinkers in nano-science has called on the energy materials community to help finally put an end to the world's reliance on fossil fuels. In a hard-hitting editorial published by Energy and Environmental Materials, Professor Ravi Silva, Director of the Advanced Technology Institute (ATI) at the University of Surrey, argues that there are no coherent excuses left to justify the use of fossil fuels. In his paper, Professor Silva challenges the scientific community to lead the world away from a reality where fossil fuels still account for 80 per cent of the energy mix.
Washington, DCcarnegiescience.edu

Green hydrogen production from curtailed wind and solar power

Washington, DC—Designing future low-carbon energy systems to use power generated in excess of the grid’s demands to produce hydrogen fuel could substantially lower electricity costs, according to new work published by Advances in Applied Energy by Carnegie’s Tyler Ruggles and Ken Caldeira. Renewable energy sources like the Sun and wind...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Antaisolar solar racking selected for 50 MW distributed solar plants in Singapore

According to China's National Energy Administration (NEA) new policy, the state entity wants selected counties to have at least 20% of all residential roofs equipped with solar energy, as well as at least 30% of commercial and industrial structures; 40% of non-governmental public buildings, such as hospitals and schools; and half of the roofs on the national estate. It can be foreseen the policy will boost the growth of distributed solar in the domestic market.
Energy Industryfoodlogistics.com

Hydrogen Solutions to Advance Sustainability in Logistics

The hydrogen economy is upon us, and the growing demand for hydrogen has already far surpassed supply. While this initially has the appearance of a typical logistical problem, it is growing at a pace that may significantly hinder the advances to date of the global energy transition to cleaner alternatives. The issue is not necessarily with the supply chain; it is that the supply and core infrastructure is almost non-existent. Currently in the United States there are 150,000 gasoline stations and 500 electric vehicle power stations. Yet, there are only approximately 70 hydrogen filling stations, even though hydrogen is being sold as the fuel of the future. Many of these stations are not always operational, making matters even worse.
Energy IndustryElectronicsWeekly.com

Concentrated solar power and desalination combined

A 2MW combined solar power and desalination plant is to be built by the European and Gulf researchers and companies. It is part of a project called ‘Desolination’, intended to improve the efficiency of both concentrator solar power and desalination. “Not only will improvement be made on the independent systems but also on their coupling taking advantage of the mutual interactions and potentialities,” according to the Politecnico di Milano, which is part of the consortium.
Energy Industryelectrek.co

EGEB: US was No. 1 producer of natural gas and petroleum in 2020

The US produced more petroleum and natural gas than any other country in 2020. Average US solar construction costs continued to fall in 2019. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.

Comments / 0

Community Policy