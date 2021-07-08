More EVs could reduce CO2 emissions by 93% in less than 30 years
By 2050, faster adoption of electric vehicles and faster generation of renewable energy will result in 99% less fossil fuel consumed and 93% less CO2 emissions from passenger and freight vehicles on Oʻahu. That’s under the most ambitious scenario in an article published in World Electric Vehicle Journal, by University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology faculty member, Katherine McKenzie.mauinow.com
