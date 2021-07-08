More EVs could reduce CO2 emissions by 93% in less than 30 years

The hydrogen economy is upon us, and the growing demand for hydrogen has already far surpassed supply. While this initially has the appearance of a typical logistical problem, it is growing at a pace that may significantly hinder the advances to date of the global energy transition to cleaner alternatives. The issue is not necessarily with the supply chain; it is that the supply and core infrastructure is almost non-existent. Currently in the United States there are 150,000 gasoline stations and 500 electric vehicle power stations. Yet, there are only approximately 70 hydrogen filling stations, even though hydrogen is being sold as the fuel of the future. Many of these stations are not always operational, making matters even worse.