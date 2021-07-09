2021 VW Arteon R Shooting Brake | PH Review

Sometimes a car and circumstance are so perfectly matched that the experience lives longer in the memory than it otherwise might. There are the obvious ones - a 488 Pista when Anglesey is warm and dry, a Caterham when the local lanes are empty - and then the far more unassuming instances. Because sometimes it's dark, wet, and late, you're 150 miles from home and three junctions of A11 are closed. But with a VW Arteon R Shooting Brake, that's not the end of the world. If there's a car to relish the journey in, it's the big Volkswagen. No, really.