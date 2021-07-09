Panther Valley School District Aims to Promote Literacy with New Book Buggy
A Schuylkill County school has a new way of getting books in the hands of kids and adults. Last night Panther Valley School District held a ribbon cutting at the intermediate school to unveil its new book buggy. The buggy will be stocked with books for both children and adults. In the future the book buggy will travel to the four boroughs in the district during the week to get families reading together.www.brctv13.com
Comments / 0