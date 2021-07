Could Stephon Gilmore get the Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski treatment when it comes to his continued contract negotiations with the New England Patriots?. As the two sides plan to meet before training camp to get Gilmore back on the field for the 2021 NFL season, ESPN’s Mike Reiss believes Bill Belichick could turn to a contract tactic he used with both Brady and Gronk to assure they were on the field the following season.