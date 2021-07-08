HDOT Outlines Actions to Protect Seabirds Following Threat of Lawsuit
The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation today outlined a list of actions it has taken recently to protect endangered seabirds at harbors and airports. The information is being shared after receipt of a letter on June 30, in which two conservation groups provided formal notice of their intent to sue the state if it fails to take immediate steps to prevent bright lighting at state-operated airports and harbors on Maui and Lāna‘i.mauinow.com
