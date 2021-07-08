Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

HDOT Outlines Actions to Protect Seabirds Following Threat of Lawsuit

mauinow.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hawai‘i Department of Transportation today outlined a list of actions it has taken recently to protect endangered seabirds at harbors and airports. The information is being shared after receipt of a letter on June 30, in which two conservation groups provided formal notice of their intent to sue the state if it fails to take immediate steps to prevent bright lighting at state-operated airports and harbors on Maui and Lāna‘i.

mauinow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seabird#Us Coast Guard#Airport Security#Hdot#Kaua I#The Conservation Council#Hawai I#Hawaiian#Hcp#Fws#Dlnr#State#Us Coast Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

4 companies near $26 billion settlement to resolve opioid lawsuits

Three major drug distributors and the pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson are finalizing a $26 billion settlement to resolve thousands of lawsuits over the nation’s opioid crisis, according to four people familiar with the discussions. The four companies – which include Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen and McKesson – were accused...

Comments / 0

Community Policy