Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Marvel Studios Releases Trailer for “What If…?” Ahead of Disney+ Arrival

dapsmagic.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday a new trailer and poster were released for the Marvel Studios’ What If…?. This Disney+ series reimagines famous events from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This creates a multiverse of infinite possibilities. This series includes characters like Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor, and others. It is directed by Bryan Andrews and AC Bradley is the head writer. It brings Marvel Cinematic Universe storytelling with a few twists. This is Marvel Studios’ first animated series. It launches on August 11, 2021, on Disney+.

dapsmagic.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Animated Series#The Marvel Studios#Marvel Cinematic Universe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Ryan Reynolds ‘sobbed’ while watching fan reactions to Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame

Ryan Reynolds has said he was “sobbing” while recently watching the fan reactions to Avengers: Endgame.Speaking to Total Film, the actor revealed that he had watched the initial reactions to the 2019 Marvel film during its opening weekend in anticipation of the release of his own movie, Free Guy.He said: “Maybe I’m emotional because of everything that’s going on in the world, but I was sobbing this morning watching that.”The 44-year-old added: “That is some of the most beautiful, big-budget action filmmaking that I’ve ever seen.”The Deadpool star said that seeing the fan reactions to Avengers: Endgame made him...
TV ShowsPosted by
Daily Mail

Scarlett Johansson confirms Marvel fans will FINALLY find out what happened during the Budapest mission in the upcoming Black Widow

After years of casual references in Marvel Studios movies and TV shows, fans will finally learn what really happened in Budapest in the upcoming Black Widow movie. Scarlett Johansson appeared in a virtual interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, where she confirmed the movie will feature the Budapest mission.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Disney already relocated Scarlett Johansson after leaving Marvel

Scarlett Johansson is gearing up to launch her latest Marvel movie when Black Widow opens on July 9. The 36-year-old actress will end a long 11-year stage that positioned her among the MCU’s most beloved stars. In this way, Disney will close its participation in the superhero franchise, but does not want to part with it: already relocated her to another important project. What is it about?
MoviesComicBook

Black Widow Suffers Worst Box Office "Collapse" in MCU History

Just over a week after helping bring the box office back to life, Black Widow has started its rapid descent, potentially quicker than what most theaters insiders even anticipated. After last weekend's pandemic record-setting $80 million opening haul, Black Widow dropped 67.5-percent in its second week, another Marvel record in and of itself. Over the course of its second weekend in theaters, Black Widow collected just $26 million at the domestic office.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool finally enters the MCU as he joins Avengers: Endgame’s Korg in promo video

Deadpool has officially entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the character appeared alongside Avengers: Endgame’s Korg in a promotional video.Following Disney’s purchase of 20th Century Studios in 2019, fans have questioned if a crossover would take place to allow Ryan Reynolds’ foul-mouthed superhero to join the MCU.On Tuesday (13 July), the dream was finally realised in a promotional video for Reynolds’ new film Free Guy.In the clip, Deadpool has his own fictional YouTube channel where he posts reaction videos, and sits down to react to the new film’s trailer.He is joined on the sofa by Kronan warrior Korg, who...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Simpsons become Marvel’s Avengers thanks to this spectacular short that comes to Disney +

Disney has announced The Good, The Bart y The Loki, a new short of The Simpson Marvel-themed I will premiere on Disney + this coming July 2021. The new animated short, which premieres on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, will be voiced by Tom Hiddleston of the MCU, who reprises his role as Loki. In the episode, Loki has been banished from Asgard and he is in Springfield, where he teams up with Bart Simpson.
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Marvel Releases the Final Poster For Black Widow

In just ten days, Black Widow will finally hit theaters and Disney+. It’s taken over a decade for Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff’ to get her own solo film, but she won’t be the only Black Widow in the flick. Now, Disney and Marvel Studios have released the Black Widow final poster that assembles all of the main characters.
Comicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Simpsons dedicate a new short to Marvel Studios with Loki and Avengers Endgame

The Simpson, the famous animated series by Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, Maggie and company, have announced a new thematic short film dedicated to Marvel Studios and, more specifically, to Avengers Endgame and the figure of Loki, the God of Deception who is so fashionable right now thanks to his series in Disney+ as part of the UCM. Thus, and after last year’s episode dedicated to Avengers: Infinity War, Disney + is back on a special The Simpsons with a superhero theme.
TV & VideosNBC News

Amazon's 'The Tomorrow War' is every sci-fi action movie mashed together, but with a Chris

Originally intended for theaters, “The Tomorrow War” — which premieres on Amazon on Friday — was a casualty of the pandemic-induced shutdown. Conceived as a holiday blockbuster release (it even opens with a scene at a holiday party that references “It’s A Wonderful Life”), it was shunted down the schedule to midsummer of 2021 before falling off the theatrical calendar completely. (Amazon Studios eventually announced that it had acquired the film for a streaming release in April.)
TV SeriesComplex

Disney+ and Marvel Share ‘What If...?’ Animated Series Trailer f/ Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan and More

Disney+ has debuted the first trailer for Marvel’s animated series What if…?, which explores alternate versions of some of the MCU’s biggest moments. Featuring the voices of Chadwick Boseman, in what is officially his last role, Paul Rudd, Chris Hemsworth, Michael B Jordan, and Josh Brolin among others, the trailer offers a look at what fans can expect from the first animated MCU series. Inspired by the comic book line of the same name, What If…? is the third MCU show to debut this year. While most of the original actors return to reprise their respective roles—including Mark Ruffalo and Karen Gillan as well—it’s not clear if Robert Downey Jr. voices Iron Man. Back in late 2019, Jeff Goldblum told BuzzFeed that RDJ would be voicing the character, but he’s currently not listed as part of the cast on IMDB.
TV & VideosInside the Magic

Iconic Disney Movie Disappears From Netflix This Week

Following the Disney Renaissance in the late 1980s and 1990s — which saw Princess Ariel in The Little Mermaid (1989), Princess Belle in Beauty and the Beast (1991), and Princess Jasmine in Aladdin (1992), Disney Princess fans went years without a new Princess to fall in love with. Then, in 2009, Princess Tiana graced movie screens in The Princess and the Frog.
TV SeriesGamespot

Marvel's "What If" Releases August 11, New Trailer Shows Starlord T'Challa, Captain Britain, And More

The first trailer for Marvel's What If....? has been released. The animated show hits Disney+ on August 11. The series dives into various Marvel multiverses and the many possibilities for its characters beyond what has happened in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The trailer opens with a familiar scene of Tony Stark from the first Iron Man movie, but the sudden appearance of Black Panther's Eric Killmonger quickly reveals that this isn't the MCU as we know it.
Moviesepicstream.com

Superman Actor Henry Cavill Reportedly Meets with Marvel Studios

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. The real status of Man of Steel star Henry Cavill in the DC Extended Universe is still shrouded by mystery and fans are under the impression that the British actor is no longer returning as Superman in the franchise, especially considering Warner Bros. have made its reboot plans public earlier this year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy