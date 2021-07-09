Marvel Studios Releases Trailer for “What If…?” Ahead of Disney+ Arrival
Today a new trailer and poster were released for the Marvel Studios’ What If…?. This Disney+ series reimagines famous events from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This creates a multiverse of infinite possibilities. This series includes characters like Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor, and others. It is directed by Bryan Andrews and AC Bradley is the head writer. It brings Marvel Cinematic Universe storytelling with a few twists. This is Marvel Studios’ first animated series. It launches on August 11, 2021, on Disney+.dapsmagic.com
