Current COVID-19 vaccine program has saved nearly 300K lives, researchers estimate

By Austin Williams
fox29.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - A recent study from the Yale School of Public Health and the Commonwealth Fund published on Wednesday estimates that rapid rollout of COVID-19 vaccines prevented nearly 300,000 additional deaths. Researchers say without the current vaccination program in place, by the end of June 2021 there would have...

