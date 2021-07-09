Cancel
Richmond, VA

5100 Devonshire Rd, Richmond City, VA 23225

Richmond.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Westover Hills. This classic Colonial has five bedrooms and two full baths. The primary suite is located on the first floor with an attached full bath. Hardwood floors were refinished in June of 2021. Vinyl windows in living room and dining room were installed in 2009. More vinyl windows were installed in 2019. Dishwasher and garage door new since 2019, refrigerator 2020. New kitchen sink. City replaced the main water line in 2020 now lead free. There is a a Florida room off the living room and a sleeping porch off one of the second floor bedrooms. 2 zone heat pumps for heating and cooling and gas hot water radiator for back up heat. Fireplace has high efficiency gas logs which were installed in 2020. The dining room has an antique cast iron chandelier from a Victorian Mansion in Maymont area that was acquired before demolition and then wired for electric (originally used candles). Unfinished basement, two car detached garage with upstairs storage and fenced rear yard complete this home!

