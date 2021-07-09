Marvel’s Black Widow finally gets her moment to shine
Marvel’s “Black Widow” is a strong solo superhero effort that feels both timely and also way too late. Directed by Cate Shortland (“Lore”), the spy thriller (in theaters Friday and on Disney+ via Premier Access) finally gives Scarlett Johansson’s secret agent Avenger her own movie, though the film actually works better as a dysfunctional family drama and high-profile introduction to Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, Black Widow’s adopted sister of sorts.www.freep.com
