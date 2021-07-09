Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Marvel’s Black Widow finally gets her moment to shine

Detroit Free Press
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel’s “Black Widow” is a strong solo superhero effort that feels both timely and also way too late. Directed by Cate Shortland (“Lore”), the spy thriller (in theaters Friday and on Disney+ via Premier Access) finally gives Scarlett Johansson’s secret agent Avenger her own movie, though the film actually works better as a dysfunctional family drama and high-profile introduction to Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, Black Widow’s adopted sister of sorts.

www.freep.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cate Shortland
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
David Harbour
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Rachel Weisz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Russian#Red Guardian#Americans#Time#Mcu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
Country
Norway
Country
Hungary
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Marvel’s Black Widow Soundtrack Gets a Vinyl Release From Mondo

Marvel’s Black Widow Soundtrack Gets a Vinyl Release From Mondo. Now that Black Widow is finally out in the world, Mondo is celebrating its release with a new addition to its Marvel soundtrack library. In partnership with Hollywood Records, the company has pressed Lorne Balfe’s score for the film on vinyl.
Movieshotspotatl.com

Name A Cooler Duo: “Black Widow” Stars Scarlett Johansson & Florence Pugh Talk Their Meme-able Chemistry In Marvel’s Movie-Of-The-Moment

After months of delays and fan grumblings, Marvel’s long-awaited Action blockbuster “Black Widow” is finally ready for its moment as the most anticipated summer release since 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame.”. The action-packed spy thriller follows Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow as she confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a...
MoviesPosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

‘Black Widow’ feels like Marvel’s version of a Jason Bourne movie

“Black Widow” finally reaches screens big and small after a delay of more than 14 months, during which time Marvel’s banner has been carried via streaming on Disney+. While that stretch has likely fueled pent-up demand, it has also demonstrated that the comics-based pop-culture titan can tell a variety of stories, with this one approximating the formula of a Jason Bourne movie.
TV & VideosComicBook

Marvel's Black Widow Now Streaming on Disney+: How to Watch

Marvel's Black Widow is now playing in theaters and streaming exclusively on Disney+ Premier Access. As of midnight PT / 3 AM Eastern on Friday, July 9, Black Widow is available to unlock via Premier Access for an additional cost of $29.99. An active Disney+ subscription, currently priced at $7.99 per month, and a supported device are required to stream Black Widow on Disney+. Your Premier Access order unlocks unlimited viewings for the duration of your subscription; Black Widow won't be free to all Disney+ subscribers until October 6.
Moviessocalthrills.com

Marvel’s “Black Widow” Surpasses $215M on Opening Weekend

The Walt Disney Company has announced that Marvel Studios’ Black Widow debuted to an estimated total of more than $215M globally opening weekend, including $80M in domestic box office, $78M in the international box office, and over $60M in Disney+ Premier Access consumer spend globally. The film garnered several notable...
MoviesKansas City Star

‘Black Widow’ review: A Marvel showcase for Scarlett Johansson’s Russian super-assassin. And her kid sister!

On the whole I’d rather watch a few more episodes of “Loki.” But “Black Widow” is pretty good Marvel, with an excellent cast, the usual generic third-act destruction and a bonus plot twist. After standing around doing not much in most of her previous appearances as Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson finally secures her stand-alone showcase, a decade late. And then her movie’s purloined by Florence Pugh.
MoviesZacks.com

ETFs to Tap the Blockbuster Debut of Marvel's Black Widow

The long-awaited Marvel movie — Black Widow — made a blockbuster debut in the pandemic era, capturing a massive $80 million in domestic theaters in its first weekend. The numbers easily surpassed the previous record of $70 million set by the “Fast and Furious” sequel, F9, last month. Black Widow...
MoviesCollider

Rachel Weisz Reveals What Surprised Her About Making Marvel's ‘Black Widow’

With director Cate Shortland's Black Widow now playing in theaters and available on Disney+ via Premiere Access, I recently spoke with Rachel Weisz about making the latest Marvel movie. As you’ve seen in the numerous trailers and clips, Black Widow takes place right after the events of Captain America: Civil War and features Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) having to confront her past and the choices that led her to becoming an Avenger. Written by Eric Pearson with a story Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson, the film also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, and Ray Winstone.
MoviesComicBook

Marvel's Black Widow Director Addresses Possibility of a Sequel

Will there be a Black Widow 2? Director Cate Shortland says there's "a lot of asses still to kick" for the Black Widows joining Scarlett Johansson in her Marvel swansong, out July 9. The mid-quel set in-between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War reveals an untold story for Natasha Romanoff (Johansson), who reunites with her found family from before the Avengers: Alexei Shostakov (David Harbour) and Black Widows Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz). After Natasha's death in Avengers: Endgame, it's expected the Red Room-trained Yelena will carry the torch as Johansson's Black Widow successor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Moviesunfspinnaker.com

Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ movie spoiler-free review

The long wait for the next Marvel film is finally over! On July 9, “Black Widow” arrived in theaters and is streaming on Disney+ for Premier Access. Fans worldwide have been eagerly anticipating a Black Widow solo movie for eleven years since her debut in “Iron Man 2.” It’s a worthy addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, except the new characters introduced in the film soak up most of the spotlight. Unfortunately, this leaves Natasha Romanoff relegated to the role of a side character in a movie where she owns the title.
Moviespurexbox.com

Black Widow's MCU Outfit Is Now Available In Marvel's Avengers

This week marks the release of Marvel's latest movie Black Widow. To celebrate, the Marvel's Avengers game has released an outfit inspired by Black Widow's look in the MCU. As part of this, the development team is also reviving Black Widow's Red Room Takeover event - you can even earn a new animated nameplate. This specific event will run until 22nd July.
MoviesObserver

Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ Sets a New Pandemic Box Office Record

Prior to Black Widow, which endured more than 12 months of delays due to the pandemic, Marvel Studios had not released a film in theaters since Spider-Man: Far From Home swung into cinemas July 2019. That’s a long stretch without any big screen product. While Marvel is as safe of a theatrical bet as you can find in Hollywood these days, Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh and directed by Cate Shortland, was still forced to contend with a gauntlet of challenges.
MoviesPolygon

Black Widow’s Taskmaster is a twist on an old Marvel favorite

Every good Marvel superhero needs a supervillain, so as Black Widow stepped up for her solo movie debut, it’s only natural that she got a signature bad guy to go along with her. In Black Widow, that’s Taskmaster, the mysterious killer with the ability to learn any fighting technique simply by watching it.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Marvel Fans Are Loving Florence Pugh’s Yelena In Black Widow

Black Widow finally debuted this weekend, and Marvel fans are going crazy over the Scarlett Johansson movie. But while ScarJo is rightfully receiving a lot of praise for what could be her final performance as Natasha Romanoff, someone else arguably steals the show and maybe even threatens to replace Nat in fans’ hearts. Florence Pugh enters the MCU as Yelena Belova in this film and she’s become an instant favorite.
Moviesthepostathens.com

Film Review: 'Black Widow' is Marvel's disappointing return to theaters

Marvel’s long-awaited return to theaters finally arrives in the form of Black Widow. Taking place between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, Black Widow bridges the gap for what Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) was up to during her years on the run. Her mission takes her from Ohio to Budapest and Russia, where her former family unit is introduced: her sister Yelena (Florence Pugh), her father Alexei (David Harbour) and her mother Melina (Rachel Weisz).
Movieswashingtonnewsday.com

After ‘Black Widow,’ What’s Next for the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

After ‘Black Widow,’ What’s Next for the Marvel Cinematic Universe?. The first Marvel film to be released on either side of Avengers: Endgame is Black Widow, which is now available in theaters and on Disney+. For the most part, the film follows the events of Captain America: Civil War, with the action revealing that Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) assisted Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) in breaking their allies out of an underwater jail.
MoviesSFGate

Marvel's 'Black Widow' made $60 million on Disney Plus. Is that good?

In 2020, superhero movies were far from a box office hero. Granted, in a pandemic, not much could be counted on to save the day. Still, all three comic book adaptations that debuted that year — Warner Bros. and New Line’s “Birds of Prey” before the pandemic, and 20th Century’s “The New Mutants” and Warner Bros.’ “Wonder Woman 1984” in the middle of the pandemic — brought in grosses that paled in comparison to even middling superhero films of the previous decade. Without any historical precedent during an industry-crushing shutdown, it’s impossible to know if superhero fatigue played a role in the performance of these movies. But that uncertainty, coupled with the deep investment by Disney, Warner Bros. and Sony in theatrical superhero features for at least the next five years, made the debut of Marvel’s “Black Widow” that much more of a crucial bellwether for the overall financial health of the genre.

Comments / 0

Community Policy