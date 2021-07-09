The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan Nominated at 1st Annual HCA TV Awards

As a fan of The Walking Dead universe, you know more than anyone just how busy things have gotten lately. The flagship series is about a month away from kicking off the first of its three-part 11th and final season and will be joining Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond at next weekend's Comic-Con@Home- with tons of news & previews expected. When you also factor in that just recently, all three series were in production at the same time and it's easy to see why folks would get a little tense and need to burn off a little steam. You know, maybe blow something up? Well, effects coordinator, director & EP Greg Nicotero actually gets to have that as an option without fear of being arrested n state and federal charges. Nicotero posted an example of what could best be described as an offshoot of primal scream therapy ("Good times!")- and as always, the series and the viewers are the better for it because the show's visual effects have moved beyond cinema quality at this point.