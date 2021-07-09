The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan Nominated at 1st Annual HCA TV Awards
The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan is taking a swing at Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama, at the inaugural Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards. Nominated for his role as Negan on the AMC zombie drama, which ended its extended tenth season with the prequel episode "Here's Negan," Morgan is among the HCA TV Awards nominees revealed by the organization on Thursday. Other nominees include Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country, HBO), Dylan McDermott (Law & Order: Organized Crime, NBC), Jason Rodriguez (Pose, FX), John Carroll Lynch (Big Sky, ABC), John Lithgow (Perry Mason, HBO), Michael K. Williams (Lovecraft Country, HBO), and Tzi Ma (Kung Fu, The CW).comicbook.com
