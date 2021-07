If you live on the island of Hawaii, have access to a 16-foot horse trailer, and want some live goats for free, this could be your lucky summer. Later this month, Hawaii’s Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) will hold a lottery to distribute more than 700 live goats that have overrun the Puʻuhonua o Honaunau National Historical Park. The department’s Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) will trap the goats, remove them from the park, and “distribute these animals to permitted members of the public,” DLNR announced.