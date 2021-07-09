Cancel
NFL

NFL teams brace for stadium hiring struggles

By Mike Florio
NBC Sports
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood news for the NFL: Fans will be back in stadiums this year. Bad news for the NFL: Fans will be back in stadiums this year. There’s a bad-news component to a return to football normalcy because, as a league source tells PFT, teams are bracing for struggles when it comes to hiring stadium workers.

