Christina Haack Shares Relationship Update While Vacationing In Mexico

Christina Haack has been in the headlines a good deal in the past few years, first for the split from her now ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and then the split from her second husband (who has since moved on), Ant Anstead. The HGTV star had to juggle all that on top of being a mother and hosting her series Christina on the Coast, and understandably went through some stress. Thankfully she found some relief in it, though some may be surprised to find the relief for Haack came in the form of smoking toad venom.