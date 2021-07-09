Christina Haack Shares Relationship Update While Vacationing In Mexico
HGTV's "Christina on the Coast" star Christina Haack shocked fans when she announced on Instagram in September 2020 that she and hubby and fellow reality TV star Ant Anstead were calling it quits. The couple separated after less than two years of marriage, prompting Haack to write in her post, "I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two. I never thought I would have two baby daddies — but sometimes life throws us curve balls."www.thelist.com
Comments / 0