Honolulu, HI

Honolulu posts lowest increase in construction costs in Q2, RLB report finds

By Janis L. Magin
Pacific Business News
Pacific Business News
 11 days ago
Honolulu was among five U.S. markets with cost increases below the national average, according to a report by Rider Levett Bucknall.

The Pacific Business News provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/pacific
Hawaii Business
Hawaii Government
